UCC Holding, in partnership with Qatar's public works authority Ashghal, has officially started work on the printing phase of the 3D Printed Schools Project, thus marking the launch of the world’s largest construction development using 3D printing technology.

The project involves the construction of 14 public schools, including two built using 3D printing technology, each with a built-up area of 20,000 sqm - totaling 40,000 sq m. This is 40 times larger than the largest 3D-printed building constructed anywhere in the world to date, said UCC Holding in its statement.

The two schools are designed as two-storey buildings on 100 by 100 m plots each, making this project an unprecedented model for future-ready educational infrastructure in Qatar and across the region, it stated.

For this mega project, UCC Holding commissioned Cobod, the world leader in 3D construction printing based in Denmark, to supply two customised BODXL printers, each measuring 50m long, 30m wide, and 15m high -roughly the size of a Boeing 737 hangar - making them the largest construction printers in the world.

Following extensive preparation - including site development, equipment assembly, and operational simulations- printing operations have officially begun, said the statement.

UCC Holding said it has assembled a dedicated 3D construction team consisting of architects, civil engineers, material scientists, and printer technicians.

Over the past eight months, this team conducted over 100 full-scale test prints using a BOD2 printer at a dedicated trial site in Doha, developing concrete mix designs, validating performance under local climate conditions, and engineering a custom print nozzle to ensure precision and smooth extrusion.

In May 2025, the team completed intensive training alongside Cobod engineers, covering printer operation, print sequencing, structural layering strategies, and live quality control, said UCC Holding in the statement.

This milestone marks a major leap in Qatar’s local capacity for advanced construction technology, solidifying its role as a regional hub for innovation and engineering.

Compared to conventional construction methods, 3D printing offers multiple environmental, social, and economic advantages. It significantly reduces raw material waste and minimizes concrete usage, cutting carbon emissions, it stated.

On-site printing also reduces transport needs, mitigates supply chain risks, and accelerates project delivery. With operations scheduled at night to avoid high temperatures, the process also ensures better concrete performance while reducing dust and noise, it added.

"Architecturally, the schools are inspired by the natural desert formations of Qatar, with curved, flowing walls resembling sand dunes," said the company spokesman.

This design is only made possible by the geometric freedom that 3D printing offers - enabling organic, parametric forms that would be difficult or cost-prohibitive using traditional construction methods, he stated.

The schools are expected to be completed by the end of 2025, reinforcing Qatar’s global leadership in sustainable development, innovation, and next-generation public infrastructure, he added.