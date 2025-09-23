Qatar’s Public Works Authority (Ashghal) is expected to award consultancy contract for the New Al Sailiya Veterinary Quarantine Facility in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to a source.

Ashgal had invited bids for design, master planning, and landscaping consultancy services for the Al Sailiya Veterinary Quarantine Facility expansion project, with submissions due by 7 September 2025.

“The contract award is expected in October,” the source said, adding that completion is scheduled for the first quarter of 2027.

The project covers approximately 11,200 square metres (sqm) and includes four closed-system stables, each separated by 150 metres, as well as 30 stalls, indoor and outdoor paddocks, a veterinary clinic, laboratory, workers’ housing, incinerator room, feed and bedding stores, and an administration building.

Facilities need to meet GSAS 3-star sustainability standards set by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC), with a focus on reducing energy and water consumption.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

