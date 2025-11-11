Muscat – South Batinah governorate is witnessing a wave of development and investment projects aimed at transforming the region into a major hub for tourism, services, and economic growth. A series of ongoing initiatives promise to bring about a qualitative leap across key sectors, strengthening the local economy and enhancing the governorate’s appeal to investors.

Eng Masoud bin Saeed al Hashmi, Governor of South Batinah, said that several landmark projects are currently under implementation, including the Sands Park in Nakhal, waterfront developments in Barka and Musannah, the city walkway in Rustaq, and the Rustaq mountain pass development. In addition, traditional markets in Al Awabi and Wadi al Maawil are being redeveloped to preserve their heritage value while improving commercial facilities.

“These projects are designed to enhance the governorate’s tourism profile and provide residents and visitors with modern, integrated recreational amenities,” Hashmi said.

He noted that work on the second phase of the Ain al Kasfah development project in Rustaq has passed the 80% completion mark. The project includes new swimming pools, landscaping, and service facilities that will significantly improve the site’s infrastructure and visitor experience.

The governor also highlighted progress on other projects such as the Rustaq mountain pass, Tawi Al Hara market, and the restoration of the historical Rustaq tower, all of which aim to enrich the region’s cultural and economic landscape.

Hashmi revealed that the governorate has so far utilised 1,884 investment opportunities, including 1,822 under the Directorate General of Housing and Urban Planning, 22 in the agriculture sector, 24 within Khazaen Economic City, and three under the Heritage and Tourism Department.

By the end of the third quarter of this year, 11 new investment contracts had been signed, signalling continued confidence among investors in South Batinah’s potential.

The governorate is home to several strategic economic ventures such as Khazaen Economic City in Barka and Sandan Industrial City in Nakhal, both of which play a key role in diversifying the local economy and attracting private sector participation.

Reflecting the governorate’s growing business dynamism, 1,847 new commercial registrations were recorded in the first half of 2025, compared with 1,365 registrations during the same period in 2024 — a 35% increase. The total cumulative number of commercial registrations reached 26,248 by the end of June this year.

Hashmi added that the number of licensed tourism establishments in the governorate had climbed to 274 by the end of September. These include hotels, hotel apartments, guesthouses, eco-lodges, and heritage inns, catering to a rising number of visitors drawn to the region’s natural beauty and heritage landmarks.

By the end of September, 495 historical and archaeological sites had been documented, underlining South Batinah’s rich cultural legacy and its growing significance as a heritage tourism destination.

In the health sector, Hashmi said that a series of major upgrades have been carried out to improve healthcare services for residents. These include the maintenance of Rustaq and Wadi Bani Ghafir hospitals, addition of clinics at Al Awabi and Nakhal health centres, and the installation of a dialysis unit at Musannah to replace the old water treatment facility.

Other initiatives include the expansion of Barka Health Complex, construction of a new dialysis unit in Barka, establishment of a medical warehouse at Al Musannah Health Complex, and upgrades to the annex building of Al Hawqain Health Centre.

To enhance service efficiency, the governorate has also introduced electronic archiving for radiology at Rustaq Hospital and launched new radiology services at Al Awabi Health Centre.

“Together, these projects reflect the governorate’s commitment to improving the quality of life for citizens and residents, while attracting fresh waves of investment that will drive sustainable growth,” Hashmi said.

