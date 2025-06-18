Jordan sharply boosted spending on projects in the first four months of 2025 after an increase in revenues, according to the Finance Ministry.

The increase boosted overall spending by nearly eight percent to widen the country’s fiscal deficit to around 469 million Jordan dinars ($656 million) in the first four months of this year against JOD345 million ($483 million) in the same period of 2024.

Revenues grew by about six percent to JOD3,307 million ($4.6 billion) from nearly JOD3,114 million ($$4.3 billion) in the same period, the Ministry said in a report.

Actual expenditure rose by around eight percent to JOD3,798 million ($5.3 billion) from about JOD3,520 million ($$4.9 billion) during that period, the report said.

The rise followed a surge in capital expenditure of around 34 percent or by around JOD83 million ($116 million) and six percent growth in current spending.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

