Burundi and Tanzania on Saturday kicked off the construction of the cross-border standard gauge railway line, marking a milestone in the countries’ infrastructure development.

President Burundi Evariste Ndayishimiye and Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa officially launched the construction of the line from Uvinza in Tanzania to Musongati in Burundi, which will cover 282km and cost $2.154 billion.

This project marks a key step in regional integration and economic development for both countries. Once completed, the line will give Burundi direct access to the Port of Dar es Salaam and enhance export of minerals as well as ease importation of goods.

It aligns with the Central Corridor project, whose main goal is to boost East and Central Africa integration through modern infrastructure, linking landlocked countries such as Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zambia to the port of Dar es Salaam.

Mr Majaliwa said the project would enhance trade and investment in the region, delivering goods in a single day. It currently takes more than a week to move from the Port of Dar es Salaam to Bujumbura.

Currently, the port of Dar es salaam handles 80 percent of the Central Corridor cargo.

President Ndayishimiye termed it a dream come true, saying the project aligns with his government’s Vision 2040-2060.

The railway will be crucial in moving Burundi’s nickel, lithium, and cobalt, whose export will generate significant revenues for the economy.

The Uvinza-Musongati railway project is being executed in two phases: The first will stretch 180km connecting Uvinza to Malagarazi in Tanzania and the second will stretch 102km linking Malagarazi to Musongati in Burundi, and later extend to Uvira and Kindu in the DRC.

The Burundi stretch is funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB).

The completion of the railway will see the country move away from road transport, reducing transport time and costs, road accidents and road maintenance costs.

The six-year construction contract was signed in January in Dar es salaam by the government of Burundi and the government of Tanzania represented by ministers of infrastructure; the China Railways Engineering Group Limited (CREGC); and the China Railway Engineering Consulting group Co Ltd (CREDC).

