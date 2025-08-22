Doha: The total value of real estate transactions recorded in sale contracts with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the period from August 10 to August 14 amounted to QR293,609,761, while the total value of sale contracts for residential units for the same period reached QR32,410,656.

According to the weekly bulletin issued by the department, the list of properties traded included vacant plots of land, houses, a residential building, a commercial building, a residential structure, residential units.

The sales transactions were concentrated in the municipalities of Al Rayyan, Doha, Al Wakrah, Al Daayen, Umm Salal, Al Shamal, Al Khor, and Al Thakhira, as well as in the areas of The Pearl Island, Lusail 69, and Al Kharayej.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

