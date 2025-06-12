DOHA: The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) announced the completion of works of the third package of the Roads and Infrastructure Development Project in Al Kharaitiyat and Izghawa, which the Authority is implementing within four development packages with the aim of enhancing road network and infrastructure services to serve citizens' lands in the area.

Head of North Areas Section of the Roads Projects Department at Ashghal EngAbdulla Al Naemi said that the third package of the project aims to achieve extensive improvements which, upon completion, will serve about 1,383 plots in the area through the development of internal streets and construction of shared pedestrian and cycling paths, in addition to developing infrastructure facilities such as rainwater and groundwater drainage networks and other networks to provide integrated infrastructure services and improve the quality of life of the area residents.

For his part, Project Engineer Jassim Kano explaieded that this package of the Al Kharaitiyat and Izghawa project provides about 42 km of roads, with the installation of 1,783 street lighting poles and traffic safety elements, and the provision of 7,300 parking spaces designated for cars.

Within the scope of the project, infrastructure networks were also developed, which include a surface and groundwater drainage network with a total length of 33 km, a treated water network with a length of 13 km, in addition to a wastewater drainage network with a length of 32 km, in addition to 6.5 km of power line works and 19 km of telecommunications lines, he added.

The project's planting works cover an area of 9,250 square meters, and the shared pedestrian and cycling paths will extend over 84 kilometers.

Local materials and manufacturers were relied upon in most of the project work, with the local component reaching 70 percent of the total materials used, as local Qatari sources were relied upon, which include, for example, lighting poles, drainage pipes, precast manholes, electrical cables, directional signs, and interlocking.

To minimize inconveniences that may result from development works to residents to the greatest extent possible, the geographical scope of the project was divided into four areas to be worked on in successive phases when commencing the project works.

