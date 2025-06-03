A total of 28 international companies have expressed interest in the expansion project for the Mohammed V International Airport in Casablanca

Local Arabic language news website Kech24.com said expressions of interest were received from 4 local companies, 14 Chinese companies, 5 Turkish companies, and 1 company each from Spain, Egypt, India, Greece, and Switzerland.

EOI was issued by Morocco’s National Airports Office (ONDA) for the construction of a new terminal area at Mohammed V Airport.

The Kech24.com report said the planned new terminal will cover 450,000 square metres (sqm) with an annual capacity of 20 million passengers. It will also include:

• A new 3,700-metre parallel runway, 45 metres wide

• Associated taxiways and airside infrastructure

• A 42-metre-high air traffic control tower

• Expanded aircraft parking stands

• A hotel

The estimated investment cost of the project is 15 billion Moroccan dirhams (approximately $1.5 billion) with completion scheduled for 2029 in time for the FIFA World Cup, which the North African country is co-hosting alongside Spain and Portugal in 2030. The new terminal will be integrated with the national high-speed rail network connecting Kenitra to Marrakech.

