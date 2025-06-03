Kuwait-listed Kuwait Real Estate Company (AQARAT) in partnership with IFA Hotels and Resorts has awarded infrastructure works contract worth 198 million UAE dirhams ($54 million) to UAE-based Darwish Engineering for its AED 3.5 billion ($953 million) ‘Al Tay Hills’ residential project in the emirate of Sharjah.

The contract was signed by Nakheel Village Real Estate Company, the project's executive arm and a subsidiary of Kuwait Real Estate, AQARAT said in a press statement.

The scope of work includes the design and construction of basic infrastructure, including sewage networks, a wastewater treatment plant, two water pumping stations, road and stormwater drainage, electricity, telecommunication, and water networks.

The three-phase Al Tay Hills project, located in the Al Tay area on the Sharjah-Dubai border, is spread over an area of six million square feet (sq ft) and includes 1,100 villas and townhouses, 3 community malls, and 2.5-kilometre-long green spine, dubbed the Green River, and walking and cycling paths totaling 11km.

The first phase of the project is scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2028.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

