Kuwait-listed Kuwait Real Estate Company (AQARAT) announced on Thursday that it is partnering with IFA Hotels and Resorts for the 3.5 billion UAE dirhams ($953 million) ‘Al Tay Hills’ mixed-use project in the UAE,

The three-phase project, located in the Al Tay area on the Sharjah-Dubai border, is spread over an area of six million square feet (sq ft) and includes 1,100 villas and townhouses, 3 community malls, and 2.5-kilometre-long green spine, dubbed the Green River, and walking and cycling paths totaling 11km.

The first phase of the project is scheduled for delivery in the quarter of 2028,

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

