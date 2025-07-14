Arab Finance: Hayat Egypt Hygienic Products, a subsidiary of Turkish FMCG leader Hayat, laid the foundation stone for its newest hygiene production facility in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), according to a statement.

Located in Ain El Sokhna, the new factory is expected to employ over 400 Egyptian workers upon operating by March 2026. The project’s total investments stand at $44 million (EGP 2.2 billion).

It will produce baby diapers and feminine hygiene products, with 75% of its production allocated for export. Meanwhile, the remaining 25% will be dedicated to the local market.

The factory will boost Hayat Egypt’s hygiene production capacity by 55% upon completion.

This expansion aligns with Hayat’s objectives to support Egypt’s industrial development and contribute to reinforcing the country’s position as an export hub to meet both local and global market needs.

Senol Keserliogu, General Manager of Hayat Egypt, said: “Egypt continues to be a strategic hub for Hayat’s operations, and today’s milestone reflects our promise to expand our footprint to meet both local and global demand.”

Salih Mutlu Sen, Turkish Ambassador to Egypt, stated: “This investment affirms the trust Turkish companies have in Egypt’s market potential and stable expansion environment.”

On his part, Waleid Gamal El-Dein, Chairman of SCZONE, commented: "We look forward to attracting more investments from around the world to fulfill the authority’s vision of localizing and deepening industrial activity across target sectors, while also boosting Egyptian exports.”

“This comes at a time when Egypt enjoys political and economic stability and strong international relations, which are the key pillars in transforming Egypt into a global industrial base and logistics hub,” added Gamal El-Dein.

Gamal El-Dein also noted that Hayat Egypt's expansion adds a new chapter to Turkish investments in the economic zone, which currently includes 18 companies across key sectors, most notably textiles, ready-made garments, and healthcare products.

Total investments reached approximately $793.8 million, including 10 companies in the integrated Sokhna zone with investments totaling $508 million, and eight companies in Qantara West with investments valued at $285.8 million.