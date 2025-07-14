Doha: Qatar’s real estate market remained stable in the first quarter (Q1) of this year.

The residential sales saw a substantial rise as the transactions witnessed a 13.2 percent surge on quarterly basis (QoQ) and 67.1 percent annually (YoY) in Q1 2025.

The median ticket size for housing units was QR2.7m showing an increase of 3.8 percent quarter-on quarter but a decline of 3.6 percent on yearly basis, according to ValuStrat real estate research for Q1.

The highest transaction activity was recorded in Doha and Al Dayeen.

The Pearl Island and Al Qassar saw sales value surge by 54.3 percent, while transaction volume climbed 39.8 percent QoQ .

Regarding residential supply in Q1, the research noted that the total residential stock during Q1 2025 was 401,542 units, comprising 253,513 apartments and 148,029 villas.

An estimated 2,000 apartments were delivered during the quarter.

The key additions included 690 units at Gewan Island (The Pearl), 377 in Shahad Tower (West Bay), and 676 across Lusail Marina’s FJ Residence, Venice Tower, and Nayef Tower.

Qatari Diar, in collaboration with Dar Global, announced a new development under the Simaisma coastal project, featuring Trump-branded villas and an international-standard golf course. SAK Holding launched the Usool Al Mansoura Compound, comprising of two towers with around 500 units ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments.

The project, with a total built-up area of 62,218 sqm, is offered under a leasehold structure.

Tameer Properties acquired seven seafront plots on Qetaifan Island North to develop luxury residences and branded hotel-serviced apartments, with Carlton House announced as the first project.

The median monthly rent for a residential unit held steady quarterly but fell 1% YoY to QR8,500.The apartment lease values stabilised at QR6,000 since the previous quarter while reflecting a 2 percent annual drop.

For one-bedroom apartments the median monthly lease rate was QR5,500, for two-bedrooms QR6,250, and for a three-bedroom QR7,500.

The rents in Lusail remained stable QoQ, while rates in Al Mansoura recorded an increase of up to 2 percent. In contrast, Al Sadd experienced a 2 percent decline compared to the previous quarter.

Over 18,000 apartment rental contracts were signed in Q1, marking a 15 percent increase both quarterly and yearly.

A slight softening in tenant churn was observed, as new lease agreements accounted for 82 percent of total contracts in Q1 2025.

Al Wukair, Al Mashaf, and Al Thumama cumulatively were the top contracted areas with 5,319 leases, measuring an increase of 17.5 percent quarterly.

The median rent for villas was QR11,000, stable QoQ but increased by 1 percent annually.

The quarterly adjustments in key areas were minimal, showing only a 1 percent rise or fall QoQ.

The median monthly rent for a three-bedroom villa was QR11,500, for a four-bedroom villa QR12,000, and for a five-bedroom villa QR14,000, the research further said.

It added, around 6,048 villa lease contracts were signed during Q1 2025 reflecting an increase of 10 percent QoQ and 13.7 percent YoY. New tenancies accounted for 83 percent of the total agreements The cumulatively, Soudan, Aziziya, Ghanim, and Murrah were the top rented areas with more than 664 contracts, an increment of 4 percent since fourth quarter last year.

