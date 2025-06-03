UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, His Excellency Friedrich Merz, held a phone call today to discuss ways of strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economic and development fields.

The call took place within the context of the strategic partnership between the UAE and Germany and focused on advancing shared interests.

During the call, His Highness congratulated Chancellor Merz on his election and wished him every success in leading Germany towards greater progress and prosperity.

He reaffirmed his commitment to working closely with the new Chancellor to further enhance bilateral ties, especially in areas that support sustainable growth and benefit both nations and their peoples.

Chancellor Merz thanked His Highness for his warm congratulations and reaffirmed Germany’s commitment to deepening its relationship with the UAE in support of mutual development goals.