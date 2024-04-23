Jeddah: CEO of Jeddah Airports Company (JEDCO) Mazen Johar, has highlighted the implemented measures to facilitate passengers’ procedures during the peak season of Umrah, spanning from Ramadan until the 9th of Shawwal.



Johar highlighted that these measures have significantly expedited the completion of Umrah procedures and reduced waiting times for pilgrims in the designated areas, considering the increased influx of travelers at the airport terminals.



Johar stated that the airport witnessed the arrival and departure of 5.380 million travelers through 32,200 flights.



Furthermore, he mentioned that around 5.3 million bags were handled, noting that the total volume of air cargo during the same period reached 47,000 tons.



On the 20th of Ramadan, the airport achieved its highest historical daily operation rate, serving about 160,000 passengers.