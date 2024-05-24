(TAP)-National carrier Tunisair has scheduled 46 return flights to transport 6,066 Tunisian pilgrims to the Holy Places, according to the Transport Ministry.

For the Hajj 2024/1445 season, these return flights will involve 7 Tunisian international airports: Tunis-Carthage (24 flights), Monastir (8 flights), Sfax (8 flights), Tozeur (1 flight), Gafsa (1 flight), Tabarka (1 flight) and Gabès (1 flight).

The first flight of Tunisian pilgrims to Mecca aboard Tunisair, carrying 265 pilgrims, left Tunis-Carthage airport on May 22, 2024.

The last flight will take off from Tunis-Carthage airport on June 11, 2024. The first return flight of Tunisian pilgrims from Jeddah is scheduled for June 21, while the last flight is scheduled for July 9, 2024.

The Transport Department pointed out that measures have been taken to guarantee the best possible conditions for a successful Hajj season.

Tunisair sent a multidisciplinary team to Saudi Arabia to facilitate the return of Tunisian pilgrims. The team will be supervising check-in and boarding operations from Jeddah and Medina airports, in coordination with missions from the Ministries of Health and Religious Affairs and the Services and Residences Company.

Religious Affairs Minister Brahim Chaïbi said on Monday that 10,982 Tunisian pilgrims are expected to perform the Hajj rites, including one thousand pilgrims from abroad.

This year's average age of pilgrims is 56. The oldest pilgrim is 104, from Remada (Tataouine), and the youngest from Sfax is 25.

The cost of the pilgrimage has been set this season at nearly 20,000 dinars.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).