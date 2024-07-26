Old Doha Port has rapidly emerged as a premier tourist destination year-round, seamlessly blending sustainability and innovation to attract international visitors and the local community, Old Doha Port CEO Mohamed Abdulla al-Mulla told Gulf Times.



“The port features a world-class marina, the colourful Mina District, one of the world’s most beautiful cruise terminals, reimagined shipping containers making up the colourful Containers Yard, the nation’s largest slipway, and over 200,000 sqm of greenery,” he said, highlighting the key factors contributing to the port’s success.



Centrally located in Doha and adjacent to popular landmarks such as the Doha Corniche, Souq Waqif, and Museum of Islamic Art, al-Mulla said Old Doha Port offers a strategic and picturesque setting for visitors.



Citing that the port has become a significant hub for cruise tourism in Qatar, he noted that it is home to the official seaport in Qatar, the Cruise Terminal, which hosted 81 cruise ship visits and approximately 350,000 passengers in 2024, making it its most considerable cruise season ever.



“This growth demonstrates Old Doha Port’s pivotal role in expanding and enriching Qatar’s tourism landscape, aligning with our national vision to become a leading global tourism hub,” al-Mulla said.



He added that the port’s appeal extends beyond its maritime facilities as it offers more than 50 dining options, allowing visitors to enjoy the beautiful architecture and vibrant buildings while relaxing.



For those seeking luxury accommodations, the CEO said the five-star Mina Hotel & Residences provides a perfect stay. Additionally, its walking and cycling tracks cater to visitors’ active lifestyles, enhancing their overall experience.



He said the port's development has not only focused on modern amenities but also on preserving Qatar’s rich cultural heritage, stressing its commitment to heritage preservation.



“We’ve built Old Doha Port with a deep commitment to promoting Qatar's cultural heritage and expanding the tourism sector. Cultural motifs are blended into the overall look of the port through the designs of the lamp posts, the patterns on the floors, the mosaics at Chabrat Al Mina, and carved traditional designs on the benches and bollards.



“These elements pay homage to the preservation of Qatar's rich maritime history and the port's historical significance,” al-Mulla explained.



He said the Mina District, a lively hub nestled within the historic Old Doha Port, is easily accessible. Visitors can drive, hail a taxi, use a ride-hailing app, or take a 20-minute stroll from the National Museum Metro station on the Gold Line.



Entry to the Mina District is free, and ample parking is available both outside the district and at Box Park. This eye-catching development, built with colourful shipping containers, adds to the port’s unique charm and offers ample photo opportunities.



Beyond the Mina District, nearby attractions have also become popular places such as the Flag Plaza, a vibrant gathering space, in addition to nearby public parks such as the MIA and Al Bidda Park.

