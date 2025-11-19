Qatar is doubling down on mega events to drive tourism, which is emerging as a key contributor to economic activity, representing 8% of total economic output, according to Knight Frank, a leading independent property consultancy.

In support of Qatar's strategy to drive tourism growth, the consultancy said the country is using a year- round mix of sports, culture, and technology to smooth seasonality and sustain visitor inflows. Building on the momentum of FIFA 2022, the calendar now spans flagship tournaments (FIFA U-17 World Cup, FIFA Arab Cup, F1, MotoGP and FIBA 2027), marquee cultural festivals, and global business forums (Web Summit, MWC25 Doha), Knight Frank said in its latest report.

Plans too are beginning in earnest for a submission to the International Olympic Committee for the country to host the 2036 Summer Olympic Games.

"Together, these events reinforce Qatar’s positioning as a premier destination while deepening hotel demand, lengthening stays, and broadening the visitor economy," Knight Frank said.

Hotel room supply continues to trickle into the market, with over 1,300 keys added in 2024. This followed an unparalleled increase in room numbers in 2022 when over 7,200 keys were delivered, equating to 18% of the existing supply at the time.

At the end of August 2025, the total room supply stood at about 41,750 keys, 60% of which comprised globally branded rooms, the report said.

"By the end of 2027, the quality room supply in Qatar is expected to reach approximately 45,000 keys, 72% of which we believe will fall in the luxury, upper-upscale and upscale category (up from 70% today), leaving the door open for more mid-market hotel operators to cater to and attract travellers of all budgets," Knight Frank said.

During the first eight months of 2025, international arrivals reached 3.3mn, marking a 3.4% increase year-on-year.

The GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) remained the dominant source of inbound tourism, representing 36.8% of total arrivals between January and August 2025, underscoring the strength of intra-regional travel.

Europe, at 24.6%, and Asia, at 21.8%, also continued to serve as key international feeder markets.

As a result of the increased influx of tourists, the hotel performance indicators in Qatar have improved steadily over the past 12 months, it said, adding occupancy rates edged up to 69%, representing a 3.7% year-on-year increase. ADR (average daily rate) levels have, however, softened slightly by 0.5%, to QR429. Nevertheless, RevPAR (revenue per available room) rose by 3.1%, reaching QR300 over the same period.

"These figures suggest that the recent, albeit brief, escalation in regional hostilities has had a negligible impact on the country’s hospitality, tourism and leisure sector," the report said. Qatar’s tourism sector is emerging as a key contributor to economic activity, growing by 14% to QRl55bn in 2024, representing 8% of total economic output.

Highlighting that inbound spending by tourists surged 38%, reaching QR40bn over the same period; it said these figures showcase steady progress towards Qatar’s Tourism Strategy 2030 target of raising the sector’s contribution to 10-12% of total GDP (gross domestic product) by the end of the decade.

