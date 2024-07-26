Warner Bros. World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, one of the region’s largest indoor theme parks, unveiled its first branded aircraft at a ceremony on July 25, as part of a groundbreaking extension to its partnership with Etihad Airways.

The first Warner Bros. World branded aircraft was introduced at a spectacular launch event held at Warner Bros. World that saw a grand celebration of creativity, fun and innovation.

The partnership between Warner Bros. World and Etihad Airways represents the largest collaboration for the theme park to date, a statement said.

The initiative involves an Etihad Airways aircraft – Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner – that has been creatively decorated with iconic Warner Bros. characters.

On one side, guests will be greeted by the mischievous antics of iconic Classic Animation characters like the Looney Tunes and Tom and Jerry, while the other side showcases the heroic feats of beloved DC Super Heroes.

As part of this monumental partnership, all young guests aged up to 10 years old, travelling on Etihad Airways long-haul flights will receive brand new Warner Bros. World Kids Packs that are being rolled out across the network this summer.

These packs have been designed to entertain young travellers with activities that inspire them to draw their favourite superheroes and engage in a variety of fun tasks throughout the flight.

Infants will receive a DC Super Hero themed soft blanket, while juniors will receive goodies such as a branded backpack, Super Hero cape, water bottle and activity kit.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi will also debut its exclusively branded, dedicated children’s lounge within the Etihad Airways Lounge at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi.

This whimsical lounge will transport travellers into the incredible universe of Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, offering a one-of-a-kind experience that brings the wit of the park to the airport, making every journey as delightful as a visit to the theme park itself, the statement added.

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, said: “We are absolutely delighted to partner with Etihad Airways to bring the first-ever Warner Bros. World branded aircraft to fans.

“This collaboration not only expands the customer experience, but also extends the thrill of Warner Bros. World beyond our park’s walls, creating a super vacation with long lasting unforgettable memories for passengers of all ages.”

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Airways, said: “Building on the strong reputation we have built as a family-friendly airline, we’re thrilled to take our partnership with Warner Bros. World to the next level.

“Our Looney Tunes and DC Super Hero themed aircraft will take our brands to destinations worldwide promoting one of Abu Dhabi’s many attractions. We look forward to welcoming more and more visitors inspired to visit our home, Abu Dhabi, and in particular delighting our Little VIP guests while they journey with us.” – TradeArabia News Service

