Muscat – Oman has launched a multi-city workshops and tourism promotion in China as part of efforts to expand its presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing outbound travel markets. The workshops, organised by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT), began in Beijing on Sunday and will continue in Shanghai and Guangzhou until 5 December.

The delegation is led by H E Azzan bin Qasim al Busaidi, Undersecretary for Tourism, accompanied by representatives from 22 Omani tourism institutions. H E Busaidi said the initiative comes at a time when China is witnessing strong growth in international travel, positioning it as a key market for Oman in the coming years. He noted that Oman’s natural and cultural heritage, combined with recent measures such as the 14-day visa exemption and the launch of direct flights between Beijing and Muscat, strengthens its appeal.

He added that the ministry is working through strategic partnerships and targeted programmes to increase Oman’s visibility, emphasising that Chinese travellers are showing greater interest in new destinations offering cultural depth and distinctive landscapes.

An official dinner was held in Beijing to mark the launch of China Eastern Airlines’ first direct route to Muscat. Senior officials, airline representatives, and leading travel and media companies attended the event. H E Busaidi said the new route represents more than a transport link, describing it as “a bridge for cultural and economic exchange” between the two countries.

China recorded more than 150mn outbound trips in 2024, with spending estimated at US$250.6bn. About 70% of Chinese travellers showed a preference for cultural experiences and destinations in the Middle East.

The Beijing workshop featured presentations on Oman’s tourism offerings and business meetings between Omani companies and around 100 Chinese travel operators, conference organisers, media representatives, and content creators.

The ministry also launched new digital promotional campaigns across platforms including Weibo, WeChat, Red Note, and an updated Chinese-language version of the Experience Oman website. The move is aligned with its strategy to expand digital engagement and reach targeted travellers.

The roadshow forms part of MHT’s wider programme in China for 2024, which includes training initiatives for more than 4,000 Chinese travel professionals and new partnerships with major travel firms.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

