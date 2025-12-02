The Minister of Tourism, Salim bin Mohammed al Mahrouqi, spoke about China as a source market for tourism in the Sultanate.

Oman's unique and authentic offering will be appealing to Chinese tourists. Now with a direct flight from Beijing, travel will be more comfortable and more attractive for travellers from both sides, he said. The visa exemption policies and direct connectivity will create a surge in tourism.

The twice-weekly services will be expanded in terms of frequency depending on the load factors in the future.

"We've been working on these aspects for a long period of time. It's happening now. It will continue. It will be sustained. It will be supported."

The commencement of the first direct flight by a Chinese airline to the Sultanate of Oman was celebrated on Monday in the presence of officials of China Eastern Airlines, the Chinese Embassy in Muscat, and officials from the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism. This flight coincides with the announcement of a visa exemption policy for Omani citizens of existing countries, which is expected to build an air bridge between the two countries.

Citizens of Oman holding ordinary passports can travel to mainland China visa-free for up to 30 days for purposes such as business, tourism, or visiting family until December 31, 2026.

The Minister of Tourism, Salim bin Mohammed al Mahrouqi, spoke about China as a source market for tourism in the Sultanate.

Around 73,000 Chinese tourists visited Oman in 2024, and officials expect a surge in 2025 and the following years.

China's International visitor spending is projected to rise by nearly 13% above 2019 this year.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

