Dubai International (DXB) is preparing for a strong year-end travel wave beginning November 27 and carrying through to 31 December 2025, with forecasts indicating over 10 million guests will pass through the airport during this period.

The early lift begins with the UAE National Day long weekend, with daily totals averaging over 294,000, before accelerating into December, which is expected to welcome more than 8.7 million guests and stand as DXB’s busiest month yet on record.

Daily guest numbers are expected to exceed the 300,000-mark during December with Saturday, 20 December likely to be the busiest day with 303,000 guests.

During this period, the pattern is consistent across both arrivals and departures.

Outbound travel dominates in the days leading up to the National Day break, as residents take advantage of the long weekend.

Mid-December, the rhythm shifts again and inbound travel rises sharply, driven by Dubai’s vibrant and rich festive calendar.

