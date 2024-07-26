TAIF — Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb highlighted Taif is one of the top tourist destinations in the Kingdom while emphasizing the ministry's commitment to strengthening partnerships with the private sector, the main driver of the tourism industry.



As part of his tour across various regions of the Kingdom, coinciding with the Saudi Summer Program, Al-Khateeb visited Taif Province, accompanied by several ministry leaders on Wednesday.



During his visit, he met with several investors and entrepreneurs, discussing the vast investment opportunities in the tourism sector.



He reiterated the ministry's dedication to providing all services and facilities to investors to enable them to join the promising sector.



Al-Khateeb stressed the ministry's commitment to implementing the regulations governing the tourism sector, particularly the National Tourism Strategy and the Tourism Law and its regulations, to enhance the sector.



He pointed out that encouraging investments and offering facilities to investors are among the key priorities of the ministry.



He also highlighted the Investment Enablers Program in the tourism sector as one of the initiatives aimed at encouraging businessmen to invest in the sector.



The Minister of Tourism also underscored the significant role of the Tourism Development Fund within the Saudi tourism ecosystem, noting that the fund has recently financed various tourism projects in Taif Province. These projects include the development of more than 300 new hospitality rooms and several accompanying tourism projects, with a total investment of SR700 million.



During his visit, Al-Khateeb toured several tourist attractions in Taif. He expressed his pleasure in visiting the city and exploring its tourist facilities, praising Taif's enchanting nature, capabilities, and moderate climate, which qualify it to become one of the top tourist destinations in the Kingdom and the region in general.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).