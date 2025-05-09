Global Village is preparing for its 30th season, inviting entrepreneurs, traders, and small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) owners to register their interest in the park. The destination offers a platform for growth, innovation, and the demonstration of pioneering concepts.

It serves as a launch pad for innovative concepts across key sectors, including country pavilions, street food concepts, speciality restaurants, coffee shops, retail outlets, open markets, and new entertainment attractions. Open markets include Indian Chaat Bazaar and the Road of Asia.

The destination also invites guest service providers and promotional activations suppliers to register their interest for the upcoming season, ensuring a seamless process for both new and established business owners.

Global Villages provides an ideal ecosystem for achieving business goals and contributing to a vibrant and fast-growing destination that connects brands with a wider business community and millions of guests.

The first category, Pavilions, has launched today, with Pavilion partners experiencing remarkable returns on investment.

Global Village's commitment to supporting its partners has made it a dependable and reputable ally for individuals and enterprises seeking to enhance their market presence within the UAE and the region.

The park offers extensive support to its partners, including staff visa assistance, customs procedures for imported products, storage facilities, registration support, and access to electronic payment terminals for sub-lessees. -TradeArabia News Service

