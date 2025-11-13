ABU DHABI: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) announced robust tourism growth in the first half of 2025, a testament to the successful execution of its ambitious Tourism Strategy 2030.

A key pillar of this overarching strategy is Abu Dhabi’s commitment to diversify offerings that profoundly reshape its visitor landscape. Through strategic initiatives and investments that aim to preserve its rich cultural heritage while embracing a forward-looking vision, the emirate is being established as a city renowned worldwide for its culture and creativity.

Between January and June 2025, Abu Dhabi’s cultural and heritage sites welcomed over 4 million visitors, marking an incredible 47% increase compared to the same period in 2024. Flagship institutions continued to thrive, with Louvre Abu Dhabi maintaining strong visitor numbers at 784,606. The Cultural Foundation saw a substantial 49% increase, welcoming 620,709 visitors, while Qasr Al Hosn attracted 467,398 visitors, up 14%. Manarat Al Saadiyat experienced an impressive 139% jump in visitor numbers, reaching 207,684, and House of Artisans recorded 234,142 visitors, reflecting steady growth in Emirati crafts and heritage.

Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Our exceptional first-half performance is a powerful testament to DCT Abu Dhabi’s strategic vision and the effective execution of Tourism Strategy 2030. These results are a direct reflection of our deliberate investments in cultural infrastructure, the diversification of our world-class offerings, and our targeted efforts to attract visitors from global markets. This momentum strategically positions us to accelerate toward our ambitious 2030 targets, solidifying Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a must-visit destination where culture and Emirati hospitality are at its core—offering authenticity, innovation, and immersive experiences.

Further bolstering this strategic focus were newly opened sites in 2025, including the highly anticipated teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, which attracted 145,912 visitors, and Al Maqtaa Museum, welcoming 30,974 visitors, demonstrating the continuous expansion of Abu Dhabi’s cultural appeal.

This strategic diversification and expansion of the emirate’s cultural offerings, coupled with an enhanced visitor experience, contributed to a significant growth across the hospitality sector. Abu Dhabi’s hotels welcomed 2.9 million guests between January and June 2025, a 2% increase compared to 2024. This momentum translated into substantial economic gains, with hotel revenues surging by 20% compared to the same period last year.

Revenue per available room (RevPAR) reached AED 446, a 24% year-on-year increase, while hotel occupancy remained strong at 80%. The average length of stay (ALOS) for international hotel guests also saw an increase, reaching 3.2 nights—indicative of the compelling nature of Abu Dhabi’s attractions and experiences, which are increasingly drawing visitors for longer stays.

The success of the emirate’s promotion and marketing initiatives, which is another strategic pillar of Tourism Strategy 2030, is evident in the increasing popularity among international visitors. Key markets such as India (up 29%) and the UK (up 17%) showed robust growth, driven by focused outreach and tailored campaigns.

Special occasions and holidays further amplified this success; during Eid al-Adha 2025, hotels across Abu Dhabi maintained 80% occupancy, a 6% increase year-on-year, with RevPAR up 21%, and average daily rate up 14%. Asia remained the top regional source market during this holiday period, contributing over one-third of all international arrivals, followed by the GCC—attracting visitors from Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

Abu Dhabi’s commitment to a holistic, emirate-wide tourism strategy is also yielding impressive results beyond the main city.

Al Ain Region saw a 12% increase in hotel guests, with a 7% increase in RevPAR compared to the same period last year. Cultural sites in Al Ain Region also flourished, with Al Ain Oasis welcoming 401,718 visitors (a 40% increase), Qasr Al Muwaiji attracting 168,042 visitors (nearly 50% year-on-year growth), and Al Qattara Arts Centre seeing a 42% rise, hosting 163,542 visitors.

Meanwhile, Al Dhafra Region experienced a notable 21% increase in RevPAR and a 28% rise in ALOS year-on-year, showcasing the successful development of its unique appeal.

These strong half-year indicators underscore the profound impact of Abu Dhabi’s strategic initiatives and represent a critical stride towards achieving its Tourism Strategy 2030 goals. It brings the emirate that much closer to attracting 39.3 million visitors annually, supporting the creation of 178,000 new tourism jobs, expanding hotel capacity to 50,000 rooms, and contributing AED 90 billion to Abu Dhabi’s GDP by the end of the decade.