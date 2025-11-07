The UAE is set to inject $6 billion into Africa's travel and hospitality sector - a move expected to create 70,000 new jobs as Africa records the fastest tourism growth globally, it was revealed at a recent summit in Dubai.

The announcement was made at the recent UAE Africa Tourism Investment Summit 2025 in Dubai, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Organised by the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism in partnership with The Bench as part of Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) World 2025, the event brought together senior government officials, investors, and industry leaders to chart investment priorities and explore opportunities across tourism, infrastructure, aviation, and digital innovation.

On the sidelines, a ministerial roundtable led by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism, gathered ministers from over 20 African nations. The meeting concluded with a joint ministerial statement outlining plans to boost collaboration in various tourism sectors.

“Today, the UAE and Africa stand at a pivotal moment in developing a resilient and sustainable tourism sector,” said Al Marri. “This milestone is marked by the launch of a new investment mapping featuring diverse tourism projects in aviation, logistics, infrastructure, and the digital sector, with an estimated total value of approximately $6 billion and the potential to generate 70,000 job opportunities across Africa.”

He added: “Africa is home to a wealth of rich and diverse tourism assets - from coastal resorts and pristine beaches to cultural, heritage, and historical landmarks. These unique features present vast opportunities for the UAE business community and serve as a vital gateway for investment and expansion across various tourism activities. We are committed to fully leveraging this platform to transform ideas into tangible and sustainable tourism projects and partnerships that will help shape the future of economic development across the African continent.”

The ministerial statement also emphasised shared goals such as improving tourism infrastructure, expanding air connectivity, and advancing green, inclusive growth through partnerships and SME support.

Looking ahead: FHS Africa 2026

With momentum building from the Dubai summit, the spotlight now shifts to Future Hospitality Summit Africa (FHS Africa), the continent’s leading forum for hospitality investment and development. Bringing together senior industry leaders, policymakers and investors, the summit aims to accelerate deal-making, foster new partnerships, and shape the future of Africa’s tourism economy.

“FHS Africa will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of hospitality investment across the continent,” said Roy Bannister, Head of Strategic Partnerships for Africa at The Bench. “As we unpack the $6 billion Investment Plan, our focus will be on turning this framework into real projects, partnerships, and opportunities that deliver lasting impact for Africa’s tourism economy.”

