Muscat: Oman Air has announced the cancellation of flights WY323/324 between Muscat and Karachi due to the periodic closures of Pakistani airspace and airports.

Flights WY323/324 on May 10 between Muscat and Karachi have been cancelled.

"As of now, flights from May 11 are expected to operate as scheduled, however, we are monitoring the situation closely and will continue to share updates as necessary. The safety of our guests and crew remains our top priority," the airline said.

SalamAir also announced a temporary suspension of flights to Pakistan.

The airline said, "SalamAir regrets to advise that from May 8, it will suspend flights to Pakistan for the coming 48 hours, due to the current situation in the region."

"We understand this disruption will affect our customers and we apologise for any inconvenience. Safety is our number one priority, and we are closely monitoring the situation and will resume flights when possible," the statement added.

Turkish Airlines has announced the cancellation of all scheduled flights to Islamabad and Lahore for May 8 and 9 due to heightened fears of a broader conflict in the region.

