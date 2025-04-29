UAE - Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) and global technology giant Huawei have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to elevate their strategic collaboration on the first day of Arabian Travel Market 2025 in Dubai.

The agreement aims to accelerate innovation in tourism marketing, expand market reach — particularly in China — and deliver seamless, tech-enabled travel experiences for visitors to Ras Al Khaimah.

The MoU outlines a shared vision to build a comprehensive and intelligent travel ecosystem in Ras Al Khaimah. Huawei will support the integration of smart solutions and its ecosystem of cutting-edge technologies, such as SkyTone for roaming, Petal Maps for tourist hotspots, AI Assistants for trip planning, and Huawei Share for content sharing —ensuring Huawei users enjoy seamless and personalised travel experiences.

The MoU builds on a long-standing collaboration between RAKTDA and Huawei, forged through a series of campaigns that leveraged Huawei’s digital platforms -- including Huawei AppGallery, Huawei Themes, and Petal Ads -- to showcase Ras Al Khaimah’s diverse landscapes, rich heritage, and one-of-a-kind experiences to both Chinese and international audiences.

This successful collaboration culminated with the Huawei AppGallery Gamers Cup held in Ras Al Khaimah in November 2024, which drew over 1,000 attendees and put Ras Al Khaimah on the map as a vibrant destination for youth and digital culture.

Building on that momentum, the tournament returns in 2025 as a two-day Esports Carnival on May 2 and 3, set to deliver an even bigger spectacle. With proven synergy and aligned vision, formalising this collaboration through the MoU is a natural next step in scaling innovation, visibility, and shared growth.

“Our collaboration with Huawei has already transformed how we engage with one of our fastest growing source markets — China,” said Raki Phillips, CEO of RAKTDA. “With this MoU, we are scaling this success across multiple dimensions—from technology integration and international marketing to content creation and immersive travel experiences.”

William Hu, Managing Director, Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa Eco Development and Operation, highlights: “Our partnership with Ras Al Khaimah embodies our joint commitment to excellence and innovation. Through initiatives like the AGC - RAK Esports Carnival 2025, we are proud to be aligning seamlessly with Ras Al Khaimah’s vision of becoming a leading global hub for tourism and entertainment. Huawei’s ecosystem offers the ultimate gateway to the Chinese market, facilitating greater engagement between Chinese businesses and the local market.

This MoU underscores our dedication to transforming the tourism sector through cutting-edge digital solutions, creating exceptional experiences that will shape the future of tourism in Ras Al Khaimah and beyond."

As part of the MoU, Huawei will position Ras Al Khaimah as a featured destination in its high-profile “Travel X” campaign and co-release a dedicated “Go To Ras Al Khaimah Route” in its flagship stores across China. The collaboration also includes influencer campaigns and joint content creation to amplify the Emirate’s visibility. Huawei will utilise its Harmony ecosystem, including channels like Magazine Unlock, Huawei Feeds, The View, and Huawei Weather, to showcase Ras Al Khaimah’s attractions to millions of users.

Huawei and RAKTDA will also jointly host summits and product launches in Ras Al Khaimah, helping to spotlight the Emirate’s status as a destination of the future and innovation hub. – TradeArabia News Service

