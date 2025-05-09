RIYADH — The number of women-owned establishments in the accommodation and food service sector in Saudi Arabia reached 59,800 during the year 2024.

This figure represents 49.7 percent of the total number of establishments in this vital sector, according to the official data, released by the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha'at).



The report showed that the number of workers in the accommodation and food service sector in 2024 reached 712,000, and these include 250,000 workers in micro enterprises, 258,600 workers in small enterprises, 115,000 workers in medium-sized enterprises, and 88,000 workers in large enterprises.



The Ministry of Commerce recently revealed that there has been a 48 percent increase in the total number of commercial registrations issued in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year. More than 154,000 commercial registrations were issued, bringing the total number of commercial registrations to more than 1.68 million across all regions of Saudi Arabia.

