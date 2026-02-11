Mandarin Oriental is set to expand its presence in Egypt with a collection of experiences, encompassing two hotels and the Group’s first luxury Nile river cruise.

The Group will manage two hotels in Luxor and Aswan, both undergoing extensive renovations before reopening in 2027.

In Aswan, Mandarin Oriental will take over the historic Old Cataract hotel from May 2026.

While renovations of the Nile Wing are underway, the heritage building will continue welcoming guests.

The fully completed Mandarin Oriental Old Cataract, Aswan, will feature elegant rooms and suites, six dining venues, The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, and spaces designed to connect guests with the surrounding landscape and local culture.

In Luxor, the iconic Winter Palace will close in early 2026 for a full restoration, reopening in July 2027 as Mandarin Oriental Winter Palace, Luxor.

Overlooking the Nile and near the Temple of Luxor, the property will offer refined rooms and suites, six dining venues, The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, tranquil gardens, and elegant event spaces, combining its historic legacy with contemporary luxury.

Complementing the hotels, Mandarin Oriental will launch its first luxury Nile river cruise, owned and developed by Garranah Group and operated in partnership with the brand.

The cruise will offer three, four, and seven-night itineraries between Luxor and Aswan, featuring spacious suites, three dining venues, wellness facilities, and curated cultural programming, including expert-led talks and immersive excursions, delivering an authentic, end-to-end Egyptian experience.

These projects are developed with Egypt’s Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG) Holding and Garranah Group, blending local expertise, heritage, and Mandarin Oriental’s signature service to create an integrated, culturally rich destination-led journey.

“Egypt is one of the fastest growing global destinations and presents a rare opportunity to create a journey that is both culturally rich and uniquely Mandarin Oriental. By uniting our first river cruise, with truly iconic historic hotels in Luxor and Aswan, alongside the upcoming Mandarin Oriental Shepheard, Cairo, we are introducing a seamless, end-to-end experience that unfolds across land and water. From the moment guests arrive in Egypt to the moment they depart, the journey is carefully curated through private access, expert guidance and exceptional care, offering encounters with Egypt's most significant heritage sites. We are proud to partner with both Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG) Holding and Garranah Group, whose shared commitment to quality and long-term vision has been instrumental in bringing this exceptional journey to life,” said Laurent Kleitman, Group Chief Executive of Mandarin Oriental.

“We are honoured to partner with Mandarin Oriental on this landmark project, which brings together Egypt's extraordinary heritage with a new, world class luxury journey. By combining Mandarin Oriental's legendary service with our deep local expertise, we are creating an experience that will set a new benchmark for luxury tourism in Egypt,” said Hisham Talaat Moustafa, CEO of Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG) Holding.

“For generations, our family has been deeply connected to the Nile and its stories. Partnering with Mandarin Oriental allows us to share Egypt's heritage through a new lens, one defined by exceptional care, cultural integrity and a guided journey that honours the river, its history and its people,” said Karim Garranah, Managing Director of K.G. Company for Real Estate and Tourism Investment, part of Garranah Group.

