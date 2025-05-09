Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a varied performance on Thursday, with the EGX30 declining by 0.21% at 31,772.04 points.

Meanwhile, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, declined by 0.16% to 3,295.73 points.

The EGX70 index as well as the EGX100 index ended the session higher by 0.17% at 9,498.35 points and by 0.02% at 12,853.27 points, respectively.

The turnover hit EGP 5.902 billion through the exchange of 1.382 billion shares over 104,579 transactions, while the market capitalization stood at EGP 2.258 trillion.

Retail investors made up 43.94% of the total trading, while the institutions equaled 56.05%.

Egyptian investors took over 52.35% of trading transactions, whereas Arab and foreign traders represented 23.79% and 23.87%, respectively.

Egyptian and foreign investors were net buyers with EGP 93.094 million and EGP 2.462 billion, respectively. The Arab traders were sellers with EGP 2.555 billion.

