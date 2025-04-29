UAE - The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), through its Licensing & Regulatory Compliance Department, is deploying a cutting-edge Face Recognition System to further elevate efficiency and safety across the emirate’s hotels, for both guests and employees.

The initiative aligns with Abu Dhabi’s number one ranking globally in safety and security, holding the title of World’s Safest City in Numbeo’s Safety Index for nine consecutive years.

Unveiled during the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai, the Face Recognition System is designed to enhance guest verification processes, improve the overall guest experience, simplify procedures and significantly reduce check-in time. It has been launched following the signing of a cooperation agreement between DCT Abu Dhabi and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP).

Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism, DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “The integration of the Face Recognition System underscores our shared commitment to pioneering advancements in smart tourism. This initiative reflects our commitment to leveraging innovation to enhance the guest experience while maintaining the highest standards of safety and security for both guests and hospitality sector employees. By working closely with ICP and our hotel partners and national authorities, we are ensuring a seamless, safer and more connected journey for every visitor.”

This marks the first government-led initiative in Abu Dhabi to introduce face recognition technology in partnership with hotels, highlighting a forward-looking approach to security and hospitality.

The system is now in a pilot phase at a handful of select hotels in the emirate. The first phase of the full rollout will commence across five-star hotels in Abu Dhabi city, the Al Ain Region, and the Al Dhafra Region, followed later by a second phase targeting four-star hotels, with gradual expansion to all remaining hotel categories.

DCT Abu Dhabi is working closely with hotels to ensure a smooth rollout of the system. This includes direct communication, detailed system briefings, and the provision of technical and training support. By streamlining check-in and check-out procedures, the technology also boosts operational efficiency and provides guests with a seamless, tech-enabled experience.

The facial recognition system captures and analyses biometric data during guest check-in. The data is securely encrypted, retrieved from ICP and transmitted to a centralized database managed by DCT Abu Dhabi. In accordance with UAE cybersecurity and data privacy regulations. The data will be used exclusively for enhancing guest safety and streamlining hotel operations, while strictly adhering to legal and ethical standards.

The cooperation agreement between DCT Abu Dhabi and ICP covers several strategic areas aimed at supporting digital transformation in Abu Dhabi’s tourism sector. The agreement involves pilot projects, development of data protection mechanisms, and ensuring system integration between the two parties. The collaboration seeks to promote innovation, improve operational efficiency, and achieve the highest standards of cybersecurity and privacy, contributing to better tourism service quality and supporting the UAE’s digitalisation efforts. - TradeArabia News Service

