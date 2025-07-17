Bahrain - Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, announced the launch of its direct flights to New York (JFK).

Starting October 1, Gulf Air will operate three weekly flights to New York (JFK). These flights will be operated by Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

Gulf Air will initially operate its flights from the current Terminal One at JFK. The airline intends to transition its operations to JFK’s New Terminal One in June 2026, offering passengers seamless and modern travel experience aligned with Gulf Air’s premium service standards.

Gulf Air Group chief executive Jeffrey Goh stated: “We are excited to announce the launch of our direct flights to New York’s JFK and our return to the North American market. This service aligns with Gulf Air’s strategy of calibrated expansion and serving strategic markets, providing passengers with greater choice and convenience for travel, through Bahrain International Airport, between Bahrain and North America, and beyond, supporting the connectivity strategy of the kingdom.”

Passengers can book their flights to/from New York and stay updated on flight timings by downloading the Gulf Air mobile application, visiting Gulf Air’s website gulfair.com or through travel agents.

