From staycations and slowcations to mystery travel, this year’s travel season for UAE residents is being shaped by a mix of value-conscious decisions, wellness-driven escapes and a growing desire for personalisation and privacy, according to a recent survey by leading travel platform musafir.com.

Top UAE Travel Trends for Summer 2025

Longer Getaways & Townsizing: 35% of UAE travellers are opting for extended stays of a month or more, embracing the “townsizing” trend — choosing small, picturesque towns over big cities to soak in local culture and slower rhythms. Think of lesser-known gems across Europe and Southeast Asia.

The Rise of Detour Destinations: Nearly half (49%) of musafir.com users are opting for “detour destinations” — off-the-beaten-path locations that offer unique charm without the crowds particularly in Jordan, which experiences relatively lower temperatures at this time of the year, as well as Morocco – the rising star in travel for the MENA region. This reflects both cost-consciousness and the desire for deeper experiences, from Salalah and Abha’s lush landscapes to cultural immersion in Georgia and Armenia.

Quick-fix Staycations: Many residents are opting for local staycations in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, drawn by shorter travel times and the ease of quick getaways. It’s the perfect way to unwind, recharge, and skip the hassle of long-haul travel.

Calmcations & Wellness Getaways: Stress-aware travel is on the rise. Wellness-focused “calmcations” — prioritising rest, spa therapies, clean eating, and nature — are trending. Popular destinations include Bali, Thailand, and wellness resorts in the Philippines & in Kerala.

Workcations: Around 30% of travellers are blending work and leisure—heading to cooler regions in Europe and Southeast Asia for productivity and pleasure.

“Travel is no longer just about ticking off destinations — it’s now deeply personal, intentional, and often slower,” said Raheesh Babu, COO, musafir.com . “UAE travellers are embracing new styles like ‘townsizing’ and ‘calmcations’, while also turning to more mindful, meaningful holidays.”

“2025 travel is less about location and more about experience,” adds Babu. “It’s where curiosity, calm, and customisation come together.” -TradeArabia News Service

