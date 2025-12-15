Etihad Airways welcomed 2.1 million passengers in November 2025, achieving a 28% year-on-year increase, marking a new peak in the airline's traffic for 2025.

The airline maintained strong operational efficiency with passenger load factor 89% for the month.

Through the first eleven months of 2025, Etihad has flown 20.2 million passengers, a 20% increase on the same period in 2024, while sustaining an 88% average passenger load factor across the period.

During November, Etihad continued to expand its network with the launch of new services to Tunis, Hanoi, Chiang Mai, Hong Kong and Medina, supporting continued passenger growth and inbound travel to Abu Dhabi.

By the end of the month, Etihad's fleet reached 124 aircraft, up from 98 aircraft in November 2024, with an additional four A321LRs joining the fleet in November.

The fleet expansion reflects the airline's ambitious growth trajectory and ongoing investment.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said: "These results demonstrate the hard work of our teams. We've systematically built out our network, invested in our product, and our expanded capacity is bringing more visitors to experience all that Abu Dhabi has to offer.”

He added: "What's particularly encouraging is the consistency of our performance across the year. Our network continues to resonate with customers globally, and we're maintaining high load factors while adding significant capacity. This operational strength positions us well heading into the final month of the year.”

