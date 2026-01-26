ABU DHABI: Ajman has strengthened its tourism offering through innovative projects and services that cater to visitors seeking leisure, culture and relaxation.

The emirate presents a diverse tourism panorama that weaves together modern destinations, protected natural reserves and heritage landmarks, delivering a fully integrated travel experience.

Ajman has secured a distinctive position on the tourism map, transforming into one of the UAE’s leading destinations for visitors within the country and abroad.

The emirate’s growing appeal in its unique balance between authenticity and modernity, supported by major advances in tourism-related infrastructure in recent years.

These developments include luxury resorts, upgraded public facilities, enhanced beaches and recreational spaces, all contributing to a welcoming and attractive tourism environment.

These efforts align with the ‘World’s Coolest Winter’ campaign, launched under the theme ‘Our winter is entrepreneurial’ by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, in collaboration with national tourism, culture and heritage authorities, to showcase the UAE’s diverse tourism offerings and boost domestic and international tourism.

Located in the heart of the city, Marsa Ajman, stands out as one of the emirate’s most prominent modern attractions, offering tranquil seaside experiences, stunning sea views and a vibrant waterfront atmosphere.

It provides ideal spaces for walking, jogging and cycling, alongside a constantly evolving programme of entertainment events and activities.

Spanning more than 140,000 square metres, the area is a landmark luxury destination situated close to several high-end hotels, including Fairmont Ajman and Ajman Saray, and near the Ajman Free Zone

Designed with families in mind, Marsa Ajman features wide open spaces, children’s activities and an interactive water fountain, while its central plaza can accommodate up to 3,000 visitors.

The destination also hosts a variety of upscale restaurants and cafes overlooking the sea, in addition to retail outlets and open-air kiosks that introduce a fresh shopping concept set against scenic waterfront views.

Among its standout experiences is a two-hour sea cruise, offering a lavish open buffet of seafood, western and eastern cuisine, accompanied by live entertainment.

A modern seaside promenade further enhances the experience, inviting visitors to enjoy fitness activities along the coast.

From contemporary leisure to historical depth, the Red Fort remains one of Ajman’s most iconic heritage landmarks.

Originally built with four rooms and two towers and expanded in the 1980s, the fort is distinguished by its red-hued exterior walls and the use of sandalwood in its beams and roof supports.

The site is surrounded by a picturesque area featuring a traditional well and native trees.

The fort reflects the architectural mastery of its era, combining traditional Arabic design with modern restoration techniques.

Its intricate carvings, decorative arches and historic courtyards allow visitors to step back in time and explore Ajman’s cultural heritage through preserved rooms, gardens and open spaces.

One of Ajman’s most significant tourism zones, home to a range of leisure projects and renowned natural reserve rich in mangroves and birdlife.

Al Zorah also features world-class recreational facilities, including golf courses, water sports venues and contemporary resorts.

Al Zorah Beach offers a serene coastal escape, blending natural beauty with family-friendly facilities.

Known for its calm atmosphere, clear waters and golden sands, the beach caters to visitors seeking relaxation or water-based activities, with dedicated children’s play areas, expansive spaces for walking, camping and sports, as well as a variety of cafés and restaurants.

Al Zorah Nature Reserve is a haven for eco-tourism enthusiasts, featuring dense mangrove forests that support resident and migratory birds, along with diverse plant life supported by abundant water sources.

Its coastal waters are rich in fish and coral reefs, offering a unique natural ecosystem.

The reserve delivers a comprehensive tourism experience for all age groups, particularly families, with attractions such as children’s entertainment zones, a water park, a dinosaur exhibition, sports facilities and a wide range of water activities, including jet skiing, inflatable boats and fishing trips.

Visitors can also explore the mangrove forests through guided kayak tours, while Al Zorah Marina Walk provides an ideal setting for walking and jogging, complemented by more than 25 restaurants and entertainment options.

Al Zorah is also home to the Al Zorah Golf Club, which opened in 2015 and features a world-class 18-hole course set within a stunning natural landscape of mangroves and green fairways, accommodating up to 50 players at a time.

Completing the experience is The Oberoi Beach Resort, Al Zorah, which offers premium luxury through sea-facing rooms and private villas.

Located just minutes from the golf club, adventure experiences such as kayaking and marine activities, and the UAE Pygmy Zoo, the resort stands out as an ideal destination for family holidays.