Muscat: The agreement signed between Oman Airports and Changi Airport of the Republic of Singapore aims to increase revenues by expanding both aeronautical and non-aeronautical activities within and outside the terminal premises of Muscat International Airport.

Eng Ahmed bin Said al Amri, CEO of Oman Airports, stated to the Observer, "We are focusing on the commercial aspect of the business by attracting new airlines and positioning Muscat International Airport as a hub for other airlines. This will increase our revenues through the existing facilities." Changi Airport, which serves over 68 million passengers annually and generates revenues of over $2 billion, is globally recognised as one of the best airports in the world. It has received numerous international awards, including being named the World’s Best Airport for twelve consecutive years (2012–2020), and is ranked second worldwide for the quality of its retail services, according to Al Amri.

He continued, "The agreement will involve developing strategies to enhance the passenger experience at the airport and increase its utilisation. It will also involve training Omanis to benefit from Changi's experience and apply it to our airport."

Eugene Gan, CEO of Changi Airport, said, "We will utilise our industry experience, network and connections to boost passenger traffic and revenues at Muscat International Airport, which has relatively new infrastructure."

Regarding potential projects, Gan mentioned, "It may be premature to provide specific details, but we are considering projects such as theme parks as part of our strategy. There are other possibilities both within the terminal building and outside, including cargo-related businesses."

Oman Airports also recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Malaysian company WCT International. It will focus on expanding hospitality, entertainment, interactive experiences, and other mixed-use services to increase land investment value and enhance returns from direct and joint ventures.

