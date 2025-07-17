Doha: Qatar Airways announced on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 the resumption of three weekly flights to Aleppo, Syria from August 10, 2025.

The flights will be increased to four weekly flights from September 1, 2025.

Qatar Airways operations to the city first began in 2011.

The airline resumed flights to Damascus in early 2025, making Aleppo the second Syrian destination to connect to the airline’s vast global network of more than 170 destinations.

Departing every Monday, Wednesday, and Sunday:

- Doha (DOH) to Aleppo (ALP) – Flight QR414: Departure 08:30am, Arrival 11:40am

- Aleppo (ALP) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR415: Departure 1:55pm, Arrival 5:00pm

Starting from September 1, the airline will increase to four weekly flights to Aleppo.

Departing every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday:

- Doha (DOH) to Aleppo (ALP) – Flight QR414: Departure 08:30am, Arrival 11:40am.

- Aleppo (ALP) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR415: Departure 1:55pm, Arrival 5:00pm.

The resumption represents the airline’s commitment to increasing connectivity in the region and the world through Qatar Airways’ award-winning hub, the world-class Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

