Muscat: Aircraft movements across Omani airspace increased by 18 percent to 50,101 in June 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, according to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), which also reported number of passengers traveling through Muscat International Airport increased by 5 percent to 636,090 in June 2025, compared to the same period a year ago.

It may be noted that the Middle East airspace was disrupted in the middle of June 2025 when Israeli attacks on Iran led to major airspace closures and flight cancellations across the region. Airlines rushed to reroute planes, and several airports temporarily halted flights. The disruptions had an impact on the thousands of air travellers.

Air safety in Oman

The Sultanate of Oman was ranked fifth in the compliance index for effective implementation of air safety control in the Sultanate of Oman after scoring 95.95 per cent in 2024, compared to 60.47 per cent and 133rd rank in 2020.

The Sultanate of Oman was ranked fourth globally in the aviation incidents and accident investigation index and second in the Middle East and North Africa, while it is ranked first regionally in the areas of airworthiness and air navigation safety.

The International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) Global Air Safety Oversight Audit Programme aims to assess the extent to which ICAO member states comply with the air safety standards and recommendations, done through regular inspections and analysis of safety data to improve global air safety.

In the field of air navigation safety, the compliance rate increased from 50 per cent to 97.27 per cent as a result of improvements in control and follow-up procedures to ensure air navigation safety and its adherence to international standards.

