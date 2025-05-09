Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt rose on Thursday, with the 24-karat recording EGP 5,428.5 per gram for purchasing and EGP 5,457.25 for selling, iSagha’s data showed.

The 22-karat gold price amounted to EGP 4,976.25 for buying and EGP 5,002.5 per gram for selling.

Meanwhile, the 21-karat gold price hit EGP 4,750 per gram for buying and EGP 4,775 for selling.

The 18-karat gold grew to EGP 4,071.5 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,092.75 for selling.

The gold pound’s price also climbed to EGP 38,000 for buying and EGP 38,200 for selling.

Finally, the price of the gold ounce reached $3,360.53 for buying and $3,360.83 for selling.

