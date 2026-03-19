KBR has been awarded a contract by Zallaf Exploration, Production and Refining of Oil and Gas Company to provide project management and technical services for the South Refinery Project in Ubari, Southwest Libya.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide contract management, project management and supporting technical services throughout the EPC phases of the project.

This work is expected to be executed over a 50-month period.

The South Refinery Project aligns with KBR’s long-standing commitment to advancing vital oil and gas infrastructure in Libya.

KBR has a proven track record of delivering successful projects in the country, including engineering services for major national programs such as the Great Man-Made River Project, widely recognized as the largest irrigation project in the world, along with other landmark developments across Libya.

Globally, KBR has executed more than 160 refining and downstream projects in project and construction management (PMC) roles, reinforcing its depth of experience in executing complex energy projects.

“As an American company with a long and proud history in Libya, we are pleased to support this strategically important project,” said Jay Ibrahim, President, KBR Sustainable Technology Solutions. “We are committed to establishing a long-term presence in the country, built on strong local engineering talent, while once again demonstrating our world class capability to safely and reliably manage large scale, complex projects on schedule.”

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