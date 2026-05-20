The Kuwait National Petroleum Corporation (KNPC) is considering reviving a feasibility study for a sixth LPG production unit to further boost gas output.

KNPC’s decision follows its success in boosting LPG output to more than 1,818 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d), and is part of efforts to increase its domestic refining capacity and LPG production following the incorporation of the Al-Zour refinery, the Arabic language daily Alseyassah said, citing KNPC sources.

The report said the move towards a sixth production line stems from the success of its fifth LPG line at the Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery three years ago.

This line boasts a production capacity of 805 MMcf/d of gas and 106,000 barrels per day (bpd) of condensate, enabling the company to maximise resources through the optimal utilisation of associated and non-associated gas from crude oil production to meet both domestic and global demand, the report said.

It noted that the state-owned company, which manages Kuwait’s downstream industry, aims to enter into partnerships with the private sector to enhance operational efficiency and meet the needs of the local retail fuel market, in line with its ongoing strategy to strengthen competitiveness and increase private sector participation.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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