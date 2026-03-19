AirCairo, Egypt’s hybrid national airline carrier, announced the appointment of Aeroprime Group as its Exclusive Cargo General Sales and Service Agent (GSSA) for India and the UAE.

This strategic appointment further strengthens the existing partnership between the two international identities, wherein Aeroprime Group already serves as the Passenger General Sales Agent (GSA) for AirCairo in India.

The expanded mandate reflects AirCairo’s focused business approach in addition to upgrading its passengers’ services, to enhancing its cargo capabilities and deepening its footprint across key international markets.

Under this appointment, Aeroprime Group will manage AirCairo’s cargo sales, operations, and customer engagement across the UAE and Indian markets, leveraging its strong regional presence, technology-driven processes, and established trade relationships.

Commenting on the appointment, Hussein Sherif, Chairman and CEO of AirCairo stated: “Aeroprime Group has been a trusted partner for our passenger business, demonstrating strong market understanding and consistent performance. Extending our collaboration to include cargo representation in India and the UAE is a natural progression as we look to strengthen our cargo offering and capitalise on growing demand for trade flows to and from Egypt.”

“We are delighted to be appointed as the Cargo GSSA for AirCairo in India and the UAE, while continuing our role as Passenger GSA in India,” said Abhishek Goyal, Executive Director & CEO, Aeroprime Group. “This dual responsibility allows us to offer a more integrated and strategic approach to market development. With our strong cargo sales network, data-driven market insights, and commitment to service excellence, we aim to further enhance AirCairo’s presence and performance across both passenger and cargo segments, strengthening connectivity between Egypt, the Middle East, and the Indian subcontinent.”

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).