Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman's low-cost airline, SalamAir has announced a temporary suspension of flights to Pakistan.

In a statement, the airline said, "SalamAir regrets to advise that as of this morning, 08 May, it will suspend flights to Pakistan for the coming 48 hours, due to the current situation in the region."

"We understand this disruption will affect our customers and we apologise for any inconvenience. Safety is our number one priority, and we are closely monitoring the situation and will resume flights when possible," the statement added.

The airline said that all affected customers will be contacted, and also shared contact numbers.

