RIYADH — The International Air Transport Association (IATA) revealed that the aviation sector plays an enhanced vital role in Saudi Arabia, with its economic impact reaching a contribution of SR340 billion ($90.6 billion), equivalent to 8.5 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP).

This confirms Saudi Arabia's strong ambition and ability to become a global aviation hub in the region and a leading tourist destination.



IATA expects a robust growth in the aviation sector's contribution to GDP with increased investments in infrastructure, talent development, and other sectors, according to a research study, published by the association, focusing on the sector's economic impact in Saudi Arabia.



The aviation sector's contribution to the Saudi economy includes broader supply chains and tourism activities, while the sector directly employs 141,000 people and provides a total of 1.4 million jobs, including indirect jobs.

