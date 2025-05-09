Arab Finance: Minor Hotels has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Somabay Hotel Company to develop a hotel under its luxury Anantara brand in Egypt, according to an emailed press release.

Under this partnership, the first project, a coastal resort destination on the Red Sea in Somabay, is expected to be announced later this year.

Located 45 kilometers south of Hurghada International Airport, this self-contained, 2,500-acre community features one of the largest naturally occurring spas and thalassotherapy offerings in the region.

Anantara is set to bring its signature luxury experience to Somabay with a new resort and branded residence complex, details of which will be announced soon.

Dillip Rajakarier, CEO of Minor Hotels and Group CEO of parent company Minor International, commented: “Somabay Hotel Company is an exceptional partner for this venture in Somabay, bringing both deep regional expertise and a global outlook. We look forward to collaborating as trusted partners in the development of this exciting new project.”

Deema Abu Ghazaleh, Somabay Hotel’s Chairman, said: “The introduction of the Anantara brand is a natural fit for Somabay’s vision. It reflects our shared dedication to quality, authenticity, and delivering exceptional experiences to travelers from around the world.”

“The signing of this strategic partnership with Minor Hotels and Somabay represents more than just the development of a new luxury resort—it symbolizes a shared vision for excellence, sustainability, and innovation in hospitality,” Ibrahim El Missiri, Somabay Group’s CEO, added.

