Arab Finance: PARAGON has officially launched work in, a new administrative space within its PARAGON.3 project, the New Administrative Capital, as per an emailed press release.

The fully serviced workspaces are designed to meet the growing needs of dynamic startups and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The administrative space offers a fully integrated work ecosystem that combines ultimate flexibility, comprehensive support, and operational excellence.

WORK IN features a diverse selection of smart office units, ranging in size between 15 and 50 square meters. This flexibility makes it an ideal choice for businesses of various sizes, particularly emerging startups aiming to launch effectively. These innovative office spaces are tailored to accommodate the fast-paced growth of businesses and adapt effortlessly to their evolving needs.

Commenting on the launch, Bedeir Rizk, CEO of Paragon Developments and Managing Partner of El-Bedeir Construction, stated: “These offices are ready-to-operate and equipped to the highest professional standards, enabling our clients to start their operations from day one without the hassle of setup or delays.”

Moreover, Ahmed Shaarawy, Vice President for Commercial Affairs at Paragon Developments, added: “WORK IN is the smart choice for every company seeking a strong presence and rapid launch.”

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).