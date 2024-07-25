The UAE’s leading online travel agency, musafir.com, has presented travel trends shaping August vacations for the Emirate’s residents. From extended work vacations to budget-friendly getaways, the trends reflect diverse travel preferences among UAE travellers.

Top Destinations

Europe, USA, UK, Salalah, Abha (Saudi Arabia), Almaty, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Greece, Kenya, and Zanzibar top the list of preferred destinations for UAE travellers this August.

These destinations are renowned for their cultural richness, scenic beauty, and cooler climates, offering a perfect escape from the UAE’s summer heat.

Flight Rates and Packages

musafir.com is offering travel packages that cater to travellers looking to explore international destinations without burning a hole in their pockets.

Rise of Work Vacations

One of the notable trends observed this season is the rise of work vacations, where UAE residents are opting to work remotely from cooler destinations abroad. This trend is fuelled by increased flexibility from organisations, allowing professionals to combine work with leisure during their travels.

Longer Itineraries and Budget Consciousness

The preference for longer vacations with itineraries spanning at least 15 days remains strong among UAE travellers in August. Budget considerations also play a crucial role, with travellers seeking cost-effective options that offer maximum value for their money.

Diverse Vacation Styles

Family Reunions and Staycations: Families are prioritising visits to their home countries to reunite with friends and relatives. Locally, staycations featuring theme parks, water parks, and indoor amusements are popular choices.

Women/boys Only Trips and Solo Travel: Female travellers are embracing road trips to Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, along with themed holidays to beaches and mountains.

Meanwhile, men prefer adventurous getaways like scuba diving, snorkelling, mountain biking, parasailing, sky-diving, bungee-jumping etc. Solo travellers are exploring less-explored destinations like Latvia, Krabi, Malta etc.

Adventure and Beach Escapes for Couples: Couples are opting for romantic getaways to beach destinations such as the Maldives, Thailand, Seychelles, Sri Lanka.

Religious Tourism: Umrah pilgrimage is gaining popularity among UAE residents, with many incorporating it into their business trips to Saudi Arabia.

Innovative Services: During the summer season, musafir.com notes an uptick in demand for convenient travel services such as city check-ins and doorstep visa application services, simplifying the travel experience for busy UAE travellers.

Raheesh Babu, COO, musafir.com, said: "August is a dynamic month for travel enthusiasts in the UAE, with diverse trends reflecting a blend of cultural exploration, family bonding, and adventurous spirit. Our curated packages cater to these evolving preferences; ensuring travellers can enjoy memorable experiences tailored to their interests." –

