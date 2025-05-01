ABU DHABI - Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, and China Eastern Airlines have officially launched their landmark Joint Venture (JV) during a ceremony held at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai this week.

The launch follows the successful arrival of China Eastern’s inaugural MU237 flight from Shanghai to Abu Dhabi on 28th April, which was celebrated with a welcome ceremony at Zayed International Airport. The service starts with four weekly frequencies and will increase to a daily frequency starting 12 September 2025, further boosting connectivity between the UAE and China.

Building upon the launch of the Joint Venture, the two airlines have also signed a new agreement between their respective loyalty programmes at the Arabian Travel Market on 29th April. Starting 1st June 2025, members of Etihad Guest and Eastern Miles programmes can earn and redeem miles across both airlines' global networks — unlocking greater value and seamless travel experiences for loyalty members.

The Etihad Airways – China Eastern Airlines JV, initially announced in June 2024, now becomes operational, offering seamless connectivity and a stronger combined network. This JV signifies the long-standing ties between the UAE and China by offering expanded travel options and seamless travel experiences for passengers travelling between major Chinese cities like Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Xi’an, and Kunming, and key cities in the UAE and across the Middle East and Africa regions.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer of Etihad Airways, said, "The official launch of our Joint Venture with China Eastern is a major leap forward—not just for our two airlines, but for the future of both the UAE and China. By combining our networks and aligning our loyalty programmes, we’re not only expanding choice and connectivity for our guests, but also setting the foundation for a new era of cooperation, innovation, and shared success across our markets."

Wan Qingchao, Executive Vice President of China Eastern, stated, "The launch of the Shanghai-Abu Dhabi route and the implementation of the joint business cooperation with Etihad Airways are key achievements in advancing our shared vision under the Belt and Road Initiative. Backed by a modern Zayed International Airport, we will further enhance our transit capabilities and improve travel convenience for passengers."

The partnership is the first Joint Venture between a Middle Eastern airline and a Chinese airline, setting a precedent for future bilateral aviation agreements. Both airlines will continue to align in areas including codeshare flights, joint marketing initiatives, and customer experience enhancements.



MA