Villa Resorts has announced the appointment of Mohamed Al Geziry Consultancy as Sales Representative in the GCC Region reflecting Villa Resorts’ ongoing commitment to strengthening relationships with travel trade partners and further engaging travelers from the GCC who seek exceptional luxury experiences.

The Villa Resorts portfolio includes Villa Nautica, an exclusive retreat that embraces the seafarer lifestyle; Villa Park, an adventure-filled destination offering a unique blend of luxury and excitement; Royal Island, a boutique luxury resort in Baa Atoll, renowned for its vibrant coral reefs and proximity to Hanifaru Bay; and Villa Haven, a tranquil and serene escape that sets a new standard for quiet luxury and indulgence in the Maldives.

To support its expansion in the GCC, Villa Resorts has partnered with Mohamed Al Geziry Consultancy, a leading hospitality and tourism firm based in Dubai.

The consultancy’s expertise and established network will play a key role in helping Villa Resorts build stronger connections with both travel trade partners and luxury travelers in the region.

Mohamed Azmeel, Cluster Director of Sales for Villa Resorts, shared, “Partnering with Mohamed Al Geziry Consultancy allows us to tap into their unparalleled expertise and established networks across the GCC region. We are excited to connect more deeply with travelers from this market who value personalized, high-end hospitality”

Ahmed Fathallah, General Manager – Destination Marketing at Mohamed Al Geziry Consultancy, also expressed enthusiasm about the new partnership: “We are thrilled to represent Villa Resorts in the GCC, a region with a strong appetite for luxury travel and unique experiences. With Villa Resorts’ diverse portfolio, we are confident in elevating their brand visibility and driving impactful engagements in this dynamic market.”

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).