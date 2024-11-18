Paramount Hotels, a part of Global Hotel Alliance, the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands, and more than 800 hotels in 100 countries, is now offering guests, who are members of its loyalty programme, Hollywood-inspired luxury while earning valuable rewards.

Its award-winning loyalty programme – GHA Discovery – provides 28 million members with recognition, Discovery Dollar (D$) rewards and exclusive experiences across its hotels and partners, both with and without a stay.

Dean Rossilli, Senior Vice President of Damac Hospitality, said: “We are delighted to bring the cinematic allure of Paramount Hotels into the prestigious GHA Discovery loyalty programme, offering members worldwide an extraordinary opportunity to experience Hollywood glamour at our iconic hotels.

“This partnership is more than just about luxurious stays; it’s about curating immersive journeys that capture the essence of the Paramount legacy, ensuring our guests enjoy unforgettable moments infused with sophistication and style”.

Paramount Hotel Dubai and Paramount Hotel Midtown now offer GHA Discovery members exclusive perks beyond accommodation.

From local dining and spa offers to one-of-a-kind experiences like chocolate-making masterclasses and live entertainment, every moment embodies the charm of Hollywood.

Open to all members, regardless of tier, these experiences invite you to embrace exceptional moments in true Paramount fashion.

For all Titanium Discovery members, Paramount Hotels offers an added indulgence: complimentary breakfast during each stay, exclusively for those who book directly.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).